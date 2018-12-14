Fuel Top Oilers in Overtime
December 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Olivier Labelle's goal with 20 seconds left in overtime sent the Indy Fuel (12-12-0) to a 2-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers (13-7-6) Friday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
A nifty stick-handling display from Ian McNulty set up Scott Henegar for the first goal of the night 11:19 into the first period, giving Tulsa a 1-0 lead. Indy had an answer with 2:53 left in the opening frame when Quentin Shore poke-checked the puck at the Fuel's blue line and raced ahead on a breakaway, before snapping a shot past the glove of Oilers goaltender Devin Williams to tie the game at 1-1.
Neither team managed to grab the lead through a scoreless second period, as the shots were even 13-13 in a 1-1 game after 40 minutes. Both teams were unsuccessful on two second period power plays.
The two teams stayed tied at 1-1 all the way through regulation and into overtime, where Labelle capitalized on an odd-man rush in transition, lifting a shot over the out-stretched pad of Williams with 20 seconds remaining on the clock. The loss was Tulsa's seventh straight to start the month of December (0-5-2), as the Oilers enter the finale of its Central Division swing 0-3-2 on the trip.
Tulsa finishes off its six-game road trip with a rematch against the Fuel at 6:35pm CT Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Catch all the action on The Sports Animal radio network, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV, with coverage starting at 6:15pm CT.
