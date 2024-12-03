New Orleans Pelicans Assign MatkoviÆ and Reeves to Birmingham Squadron
December 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned Karlo Matković and Antonio Reeves to the Birmingham Squadron, the team's G League affiliate.
Matković has appeared in eight games with the Squadron, averaging 18.1 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 30.3 minutes per contest.
Reeves has appeared in 12 games for the Pelicans, averaging 5.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per game.
Check out the Birmingham Squadron Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 3, 2024
- New Orleans Pelicans Assign MatkoviÆ and Reeves to Birmingham Squadron - Birmingham Squadron
- Charge Nab Mantinee Win - Cleveland Charge
- Wisconsin Herd to Host Joe Wolf Tribute Game on December 16 - Wisconsin Herd
- Pete Nance Earns NBA Call-Up - Cleveland Charge
- Cam Spencer's Career Night Lifts Memphis over Birmingham - Memphis Hustle
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for 'Education Day Presented by CareSource' against the Maine Celtics - College Park Skyhawks
- College Park Skyhawks and CareSource Donate 250 Tickets for Third Annual Education Day Game Tomorrow - College Park Skyhawks
- Bryce McGowens Leads Rip City Remix Past South Bay, 125-113 - Rip City Remix
- Shorthanded South Bay Falls at Rip City - South Bay Lakers
- Delaware Downs Maine, 118-110 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Skyhawks Victorious in First Game of Two-Game Series against the Maine Celtics on 'Holiday Game Presented by Aaron's' - College Park Skyhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Squadron Stories
- New Orleans Pelicans Assign MatkoviÆ and Reeves to Birmingham Squadron
- Squadron Split Season Series with Memphis in 109-102 Loss
- Squadron Down Hustle in Saturday Morning Contest
- Austin Bests Birmingham in Cedar Park
- Squadron Drop Sunday Afternoon Matchup with Oklahoma City