New Orleans Pelicans Assign MatkoviÆ and Reeves to Birmingham Squadron

December 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned Karlo Matković and Antonio Reeves to the Birmingham Squadron, the team's G League affiliate.

Matković has appeared in eight games with the Squadron, averaging 18.1 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 30.3 minutes per contest.

Reeves has appeared in 12 games for the Pelicans, averaging 5.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per game.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.