Long Island Nets Acquire Nate Roberts

December 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired center Nate Roberts from the available player pool. Long Island was granted a roster hardship exception by the NBA G League to allow for Roberts' additional roster spot while guard Mark Armstrong (left ankle sprain) and forward Jordan Minor (concussion protocol) miss time due to injury.

Roberts (6'11", 235) was drafted by the Valley Suns with the 19th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA G League Draft on Oct. 26 and was waived on Nov. 5. He appeared in 10 NBA G League Showcase Cup games with the Motor City Cruise during the 2023-24 season, averaging 4.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 13.4 minutes per game. The 25-year-old also appeared in 20 regular season NBA G League games (four starts) during the 2022-23 season with the Wisconsin Herd and Motor City Cruise, averaging 1.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per game. Prior to beginning his professional career, Roberts played three collegiate seasons (2019-22) at Washington, where he averaged 4.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per game across 78 contests (58 starts).

