Long Island Nets Acquire Nate Roberts
December 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Long Island Nets News Release
LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired center Nate Roberts from the available player pool. Long Island was granted a roster hardship exception by the NBA G League to allow for Roberts' additional roster spot while guard Mark Armstrong (left ankle sprain) and forward Jordan Minor (concussion protocol) miss time due to injury.
Roberts (6'11", 235) was drafted by the Valley Suns with the 19th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA G League Draft on Oct. 26 and was waived on Nov. 5. He appeared in 10 NBA G League Showcase Cup games with the Motor City Cruise during the 2023-24 season, averaging 4.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 13.4 minutes per game. The 25-year-old also appeared in 20 regular season NBA G League games (four starts) during the 2022-23 season with the Wisconsin Herd and Motor City Cruise, averaging 1.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per game. Prior to beginning his professional career, Roberts played three collegiate seasons (2019-22) at Washington, where he averaged 4.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per game across 78 contests (58 starts).
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 3, 2024
- Scott Named NBA G League Coach of the Month - Iowa Wolves
- Miller Named Kia NBA G League Player of the Month - Iowa Wolves
- Long Island Nets Acquire Nate Roberts - Long Island Nets
- Charge Nab Mantinee Win - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Johnson Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- New Orleans Pelicans Assign MatkoviÆ and Reeves to Birmingham Squadron - Birmingham Squadron
- Charge Nab Mantinee Win - Cleveland Charge
- Wisconsin Herd to Host Joe Wolf Tribute Game on December 16 - Wisconsin Herd
- Pete Nance Earns NBA Call-Up - Cleveland Charge
- Cam Spencer's Career Night Lifts Memphis over Birmingham - Memphis Hustle
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for 'Education Day Presented by CareSource' against the Maine Celtics - College Park Skyhawks
- College Park Skyhawks and CareSource Donate 250 Tickets for Third Annual Education Day Game Tomorrow - College Park Skyhawks
- Bryce McGowens Leads Rip City Remix Past South Bay, 125-113 - Rip City Remix
- Shorthanded South Bay Falls at Rip City - South Bay Lakers
- Delaware Downs Maine, 118-110 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Skyhawks Victorious in First Game of Two-Game Series against the Maine Celtics on 'Holiday Game Presented by Aaron's' - College Park Skyhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.