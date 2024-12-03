Mangas Sets New Career High as Mad Ants Win for Second Straight Night

December 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants News Release







Kyle Mangas scored a career-high 32 points to lead the Indiana Mad Ants (4-7) to a 108-93 win over the Grand Rapids Gold (5-4) on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

On the second night of a back-to-back, Indiana led the Gold 28-19 after the first quarter and never trailed the rest of the game. The Gold pulled within a point near the end of the third quarter, but the Mad Ants held their visitors to just 18 points in the final frame as they posted a second straight win.

Indiana outshot Grand Rapids 53.2 to 39.8 percent overall in the victory.

Mangas finished 13-for-19 shooting from the floor, including 3-for-6 from 3-pointer range, pulled down five rebounds and dished out three assists in the victory.

All of Indiana's starters scored in double figures. The Mad Ants had a pair of double-doubles, as Jahlil Okafor recorded 22 points and 12 rebounds and Cameron McGriff logged 11 points and 10 rebounds. Obadiah Noel added 18 points in the win, while Josiah-Jordan James finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

The Mad Ants aim to extend their winning streak when they host the Wisconsin Herd on Monday, Dec. 9 at 6:00 PM ET.

