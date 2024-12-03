Miller Named Kia NBA G League Player of the Month

December 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

The NBA G League today announced Minnesota Timberwolves assignee Leonard Miller has been named the Kia G League Player of the Month for November. This is the first-ever G League Player of the Month award for Miller and the seventh player of the month honor all-time in team history.

Miller, a 6-10 forward, has started all 10 games for the Iowa Wolves this season helping the team to a league-best 9-1 record. He is averaging 23.1 points on 51.2% shooting and 86.2% from the free throw line to go with 13.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. Miller's 13.2 rebounds per game currently rank second in the G League.

Miller has posted a double-double in nine of his 10 games played in the G League this season and has pulled down 13+ rebounds in six games. He scored 27 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the Season-Opening victory over the Wisconsin Herd on Nov. 8 and tallied 23 points and pulled down 17 rebounds in a road victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Nov. 12.

Iowa's next game will be Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Windy City Bulls at 7 p.m. CT.

