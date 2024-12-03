Skyhawks Announce Sellout for 'Education Day Presented by CareSource' against the Maine Celtics
December 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
College Park Skyhawks News Release
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks announced that Wednesday's 'Education Day presented by CareSource' against the Maine Celtics has officially sold out and a limited number of standing-room only tickets are still available. It marks the second sellout of the 2024-25 season.
Education Day presented by CareSource marks the last of a three-game homestretch, before the Skyhawks conclude the Tip-Off portion of the season on a four-game road trip.
During the 2023-24 season, College Park sold out a record-setting seven games at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, breaking the previous franchise record of four sellouts in a single season.
Tickets can be purchased via cpskyhawks.com/tickets, the only place to buy verified tickets by Ticketmaster. Tip-off is set for 11:00 a.m. tomorrow morning.
