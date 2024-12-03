South Bay Lakers Sign Sir'Jabari Rice
December 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers News Release
EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have signed guard Sir'Jabari Rice. In a related move, the team waived forward KC Ndefo.
Rice (6'4", 180) has appeared in three games this season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 3.3 points in 10.0 minutes. The 25-year-old appeared in 32 regular season games (10 starts) with the Austin Spurs last season, averaging 10.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 22.1 minutes. Rice shot 43.0 percent from the field (114-265 FG) while scoring in double figures in 19 games, including one game with 20+ points. The Texas native appeared in 149 contests (77 starts) across five collegiate seasons at Texas (2022-23) and New Mexico State (2018-22), posting averages of 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.6 minutes.
The South Bay Lakers (3-6) will play against the Rip City Remix (2-7) once more in Portland, Ore., Dec. 4 before returning home to play a back-to-back at UCLA Health Training Center. The team will host the Salt Lake City Stars Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. followed by the San Diego Clippers Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. Fans can click here to purchase tickets.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 3, 2024
- South Bay Lakers Sign Sir'Jabari Rice - South Bay Lakers
- Mangas Sets New Career High as Mad Ants Win for Second Straight Night - Indiana Mad Ants
- Scott Named NBA G League Coach of the Month - Iowa Wolves
- Miller Named Kia NBA G League Player of the Month - Iowa Wolves
- Long Island Nets Acquire Nate Roberts - Long Island Nets
- Charge Nab Mantinee Win - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Johnson Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- New Orleans Pelicans Assign MatkoviÆ and Reeves to Birmingham Squadron - Birmingham Squadron
- Charge Nab Mantinee Win - Cleveland Charge
- Wisconsin Herd to Host Joe Wolf Tribute Game on December 16 - Wisconsin Herd
- Pete Nance Earns NBA Call-Up - Cleveland Charge
- Cam Spencer's Career Night Lifts Memphis over Birmingham - Memphis Hustle
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for 'Education Day Presented by CareSource' against the Maine Celtics - College Park Skyhawks
- College Park Skyhawks and CareSource Donate 250 Tickets for Third Annual Education Day Game Tomorrow - College Park Skyhawks
- Bryce McGowens Leads Rip City Remix Past South Bay, 125-113 - Rip City Remix
- Shorthanded South Bay Falls at Rip City - South Bay Lakers
- Delaware Downs Maine, 118-110 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Skyhawks Victorious in First Game of Two-Game Series against the Maine Celtics on 'Holiday Game Presented by Aaron's' - College Park Skyhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.