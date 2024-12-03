South Bay Lakers Sign Sir'Jabari Rice

December 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have signed guard Sir'Jabari Rice. In a related move, the team waived forward KC Ndefo.

Rice (6'4", 180) has appeared in three games this season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 3.3 points in 10.0 minutes. The 25-year-old appeared in 32 regular season games (10 starts) with the Austin Spurs last season, averaging 10.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 22.1 minutes. Rice shot 43.0 percent from the field (114-265 FG) while scoring in double figures in 19 games, including one game with 20+ points. The Texas native appeared in 149 contests (77 starts) across five collegiate seasons at Texas (2022-23) and New Mexico State (2018-22), posting averages of 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.6 minutes.

The South Bay Lakers (3-6) will play against the Rip City Remix (2-7) once more in Portland, Ore., Dec. 4 before returning home to play a back-to-back at UCLA Health Training Center. The team will host the Salt Lake City Stars Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. followed by the San Diego Clippers Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. Fans can click here to purchase tickets.

