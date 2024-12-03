Charge Nab Mantinee Win

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (4-5) defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce (7-3), 107-103 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday afternoon. The loss snapped a seven game winning streak for Sioux Falls overall and snapped a six game streak the Skyforce had against the Charge.

On assignment from the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first time this season, Jaylon Tyson scored 25 points with six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 39 minutes. Jules Bernard posted his third double-double of the season by netting 21 points and grabbing 12 boards in 31 minutes. In his first career start, Nae'Qwan Tomlin scored a season-high 20 points in 8-of-12 shooting with eight rebounds and three blocks in 34 minutes.

Craig Porter Jr. added 13 points, six assists, four rebounds and a pair of steals in 31 minutes on assignment from the Cavaliers. JT Thor scored 11 points and grabbed nine boards with five assists in 36 minutes for Cleveland.

The Skyforce were led by Josh Christopher's 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 39 minutes. Tre King added 20 points, seven rebounds, and two steals in 34 minutes for Sioux Falls.

The Charge have another matinee game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, December 5 at 12:00 p.m. versus the Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons). The Charge will celebrate Grand Opening Weekend at Cleveland Public Hall on Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14!

