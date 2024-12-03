Cam Spencer's Career Night Lifts Memphis over Birmingham

December 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (4-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Birmingham Squadron (3-6) 109-102 behind a career-high 51 points from Cam Spencer, the most in an NBA G League game this season.

Spencer's career night included 18-of-24 shooting and12 3-pointers on 15 attempts. Miles Norris tallied 14 points. Yuki Kawamura finished with 13 points and 11 assists. Mãozinha Pereira notched a double-double off the bench with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Colin Castleton hauled in 13 rebounds.

Izaiah Brockington led the Squadron with 29 points. Jalen Crutcher totaled 26 points and seven assists. Keion Brooks Jr. contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Spencer, who had 32 points through the first three quarters, scored 19 in the fourth quarter, including a number of key baskets. After Birmingham scored nine straight to tie the game at 99 with 2:19 remaining, Spencer found Kawamura for a 3-pointer to take back the lead. Brockington responded with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 102.

Spencer hit a driving floater in the lane with 1:13 remaining to give the Hustle the lead, rebounded the Squadron's missed 3 on the other end and capped his performance with his 12th and final 3-pointer to put Memphis up five with 44 seconds remaining.

Memphis outrebounded Birmingham 50-45 and scored 17 second chance points. The Hustle held the Squadron bench to just 10 points.

The Hustle hit the road for a four-game trip starting with a two-game set against the Austin Spurs with the first matchup Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. CT at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

