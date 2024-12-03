Bryce McGowens Leads Rip City Remix Past South Bay, 125-113

December 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix defeated the South Bay Lakers on Monday night, 125-113 at Chiles Center in North Portland. South Bay entered the game short-staffed with only eight available players, after adding an additional player to the roster earlier in the day.

The teams traded the lead four times in the first quarter to end the frame with a two-point difference. The Lakers extended their lead to as many as 10 points in the second quarter, but the Remix fought back to end the half with a single-point advantage. The Remix took charge after the break by scoring 42 points in the third quarter. Despite losing the lead with nine minutes remaining, 12 fourth-quarter points from Bryce McGowens propelled the Remix to expand their lead to as many as 15 in the last two minutes of the game to secure the win. The Remix shot for the best field goal percentage in franchise history, landing 53.7% of shots (44-82).

Two-Way player Bryce McGowens led Rip City in each of points (36), rebounds (9), assists (6) and blocks (2) in the win. The guard shot 11-20 from the field, including going 57% from behind the arc and adding 10 points (5-5) from the free throw line. McGowens currently leads the G League in points per game, averaging 27.1 points across nine appearances.

James Bouknight provided a spark off the bench for the Remix, scoring 19 points, along with six rebounds and a blocked shot. Forward Aleem Ford also came off the bench to contribute 15 points, three assists and a steal. Cameron Tyson earned his first start with the Remix while providing 12 points, four rebounds and two assists. Henri Drell (13 points, five rebounds) and Two-Way player Taze Moore (12 points, five rebounds and five steals) each scored in double figures in the home victory.

The Lakers were led by a 30-point performance from DaJuan Gordon, including seven rebounds and seven assists in the loss. Kylor Kelley followed with 20 points, a team-high eight rebounds and two assists. Hungary-native Vincent Valerio-Boden contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and a game-high five steals. Additionally, bench players Marlain Veal (15 points) and Solomon Young (10 points) both earned double-figures.

NEXT UP

The Rip City Remix will face the South Bay Lakers for a second time at Chiles Center on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Fans can still buy tickets here to join the Remix as they host the Trail Blazers Night event, or stream from home on ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.