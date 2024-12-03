Shorthanded South Bay Falls at Rip City

PORTLAND, Ore. - The South Bay Lakers (3-6) fell to the Rip City Remix (2-7) 125-113 on Monday night's matchup in the City of Roses. A shorthanded South Bay bench added roster hardship signee forward Bobby Planutis before the game who landed on the board with six points, two assists and one block.

Guard DaJuan Gordon laid the Lakers' foundation in the first quarter, sealing 12 of South Bay's 28 points. Gordon finished the game with 30 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in his second 30+ point game of the season. Oregon native Kylor Kelley posted a season-high 20 points with eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks. Guard Grayson Murphy tallied 13 points with five rebounds and nine assists. A total of six Lakers scored in double figures along with guard Marlain Veal with 15 points and forward Solomon Young with 10 points. Trailing by as many as 13 in the third quarter, the Lakers fought back to close the gap and take the lead with around eight minutes to go in the fourth.

Remix two-way forward Bryce McGowens led Rip City with 36 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks. Guard James Bouknight scored 19 points off the bench with six rebounds, one assist and one block. Forward Aleem Ford recorded 15 points with one rebound, three assists, one steal and one block. Six Remix players landed in double figure points, shooting 53.7 percent from the field (44-82 FG), 42.5 percent from beyond the arc (17-40 3FG) and 91.7 percent from the charity stripe (11-12 FT).

The South Bay Lakers will take on Rip City once more in Portland, Ore., before returning home to play a back-to-back at UCLA Health Training Center. South Bay will first play against the Salt Lake City Stars Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. and the San Diego Clippers the following day, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m.

