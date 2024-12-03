Wisconsin Herd to Host Joe Wolf Tribute Game on December 16

OSHKOSH, Wis. (Dec. 3, 2024) - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will host a Joe Wolf Tribute Game on Monday, Dec. 16, one day before what would have been his 60th birthday. During the game, Herd players will wear one-of-a-kind jerseys designed in Joe Wolf's honor that will be auctioned to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh, a cause very important to Joe Wolf. Additionally, fans are encouraged to wear jeans to the game as Joe loved to wear jeans.

The specialty jerseys will be worn by the Herd for the game on Monday, Dec.16 against the Sioux Falls Skyforce with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. CST. The jerseys will feature a special design with Wolf above the number on the back of all players' jerseys. Throughout the night, video remarks will be shared from Joe Wolf's friends, teammates, and coaches.

Fans can bid on the jerseys online at https://herdup.givesmart.com and at the game on Monday, Dec.16. The auction is open now until Monday, Dec. 23 at noon. Proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh which works to improve the lives of children and families in the Oshkosh area.

Throughout the season, the Herd will continue to honor Joe with a black ribbon on all home and away Herd jerseys featuring Joe Wolf's signature made from authentic Tar Heel jersey thread. A seat will be left open for Joe on the Herd bench at all home and away games with a specialty seat back that lists all of Joe's nicknames.

