Scott Named NBA G League Coach of the Month

December 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







The NBA G League today announced Iowa Wolves Head Coach Ernest Scott is the G League Coach of the Month for November. This marks the first Coach of the Month award in team history.

In his second season as Head Coach of the Wolves, Scott has led the team to a league-best 9-1 record. With four Tip-Off Tournament games remaining, Iowa is vying to be one of the top eight teams in the Showcase Cup at the G League's Winter Showcase later this month in Orlando, Fla. The winning team of the single elimination eight-team tournament at the Showcase wins the championship. Scott is in his fourth season overall with the Wolves after serving as an assistant coach for two seasons prior to being head coach.

Iowa's defense is holding its opponents to 104.5 points per game which ranks fourth in the G League. The Wolves' offense is shooting 47.9% from the field which is the third-best mark in the league while the team ranks eighth in scoring at 114.4 points per game and rebounding at 47.4 per game.

Iowa's next game will be Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Windy City Bulls at 7 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.