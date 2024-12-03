Pete Nance Earns NBA Call-Up
December 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have earned their first NBA Call-Up of the 2024-25 season. Pete Nance has been signed to a two-way contract by the Philadelphia 76ers, the team announced today.
Nance (6-10, 225, Northwestern) appeared in eight games for the Charge this season, averaging 18.3 points on .472 shooting with 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.9 blocked shots in 34.5 minutes per game. He appeared in 42 combined games for the Charge in 2023-24 and was called-up for both a 10-day contract and a two-way contract by the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.
