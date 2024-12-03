College Park Skyhawks and CareSource Donate 250 Tickets for Third Annual Education Day Game Tomorrow

December 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks and CareSource, proud partner and mission-driven Medicaid plan serving more than 440,000 Georgians, today announced plans for the Skyhawks' annual Education Day Game presented by CareSource. This game will tip off at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park as the Skyhawks take on the Maine Celtics.

The Skyhawks and CareSource will host students and staff from local schools, with CareSource donating 250 tickets to students and faculty of Atlanta Public Schools. Attendees will receive a co-branded, interactive education booklet, along with co-branded thunder sticks.

"We are proud to partner with CareSource to invite local schools out to experience a unique learning opportunity," said Atlanta Hawks Senior Vice President of NBA G League and 2K League Operations Janice Koon. "Our annual Education Day Game gives us the chance to interact with and help grow the future scholars and stars of tomorrow, and we are looking forward to having a house packed with a record number of students tomorrow morning."

CareSource will also sponsor in-game elements, including a "Well Check" free throw contest and a halftime skills challenge with the winner receiving a $1,000 donation to their school. Cuddles, the CareSource mascot, will also make an appearance, joining Atlanta's favorite G League mascot, Colli Skyhawk.

"Studies show a direct connection between education and health outcomes," said Jason Bearden, market president, CareSource Georgia. "Sponsoring Education Day with the Skyhawks enables us to highlight the importance of education to students in our community and support their academic growth in a fun and engaging way."

The Skyhawks and CareSource have partnered in the past to donate school supplies at West Clayton Elementary School for the past two years, home of the inaugural "Colli's Classroom" school adoption program of the Skyhawks. All 20 of the school's classrooms have been provided with school supplies, and more than 8,000 items from the Skyhawks and CareSource have been donated over the past two years.

The game marks the last home contest of the Tip-Off portion of the season, as the Skyhawks return to Gateway Center Arena @ College Park on Dec. 30 against the Windy City Bulls at 7 p.m. for the first home matchup of the regular season.

Fans interested in attending home games or learning more about Skyhawks Memberships can email tickets@cpskyhawks.com, visit www.cpskyhawks.com or call 404-878-3370.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.