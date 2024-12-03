Skyhawks Victorious in First Game of Two-Game Series against the Maine Celtics on 'Holiday Game Presented by Aaron's'

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks improved to 6-3 on the season with a 102-90 victory over the Maine Celtics (4-5) at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.

Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye collected his first career double-double on career highs of 16 points (6-9 FGM, 2-3 3FGM) and 12 rebounds, as well as a career-high three assists in 26 minutes.

Atlanta Hawks two-way guard Keaton Wallace notched 14 points, seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and a career-high three blocks in 36 minutes. Wallace is only the second Skyhawk in College Park history to reach such minimums in a single game, joining Tahjere McCall as the only other Skyhawk to do so on Jan. 12, 2020 (14 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and three steals).

Kevon Harris was not far behind Wallace, who came close to a triple-double for the second time this season, racking up a game-high tying 17 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 29 minutes. Harris collected 17 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists earlier this season against Raptors 905 on Nov. 11.

Seven Skyhawks netted 10-or-more points for the first time this season, led by Harris (17 points), Gueye (16 points), Dominick Barlow (15 points), Wallace (14 points), Jordan Bowden (12 points) Tony Bradley (11 points) and Jarkel Joiner (11 points).

In shades of the last game against the Long Island Nets on Nov. 26, the Skyhawks jumped out to a quick start, grabbing a 10-0 lead within the first two minutes of the game. Wallace netted 10 of his 14 points in the first three minutes, including a perfect 3-3 start from the field.

The Celtics cut into the Skyhawks' lead early in the second quarter, reaching as close as one point with the help of nine first half points from Donald Carey. The Skyhawks would respond with a 22-12 run of their own to take a 53-42 lead into the half, with Gueye (13 points), Barlow (12 points), and Wallace (10 points) all in double figures.

The Skyhawks kept their foot on the gas in the second half, extending their lead to 88-65 at the end of the third quarter, with Bowden netting all 12 of his points in the third.

Maine battled back in the final frame to cut the lead to as low as 10, but the Skyhawks would keep the double-digit lead through the end, finishing 102-90. College Park held the double-digit lead for the last 24 minutes and 48 seconds of the contest, starting at the 2:48 mark of the second quarter.

Maine center Anton Watson finished with a career-high 16 points to go along with 9 rebounds, while rookie Tristan Enaruna recorded a game-high tying 17 points and six rebounds.

The Skyhawks will finish out their home slate of the Tip-Off portion of the season on Wednesday at 11 a.m. against the Maine Celtics at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park for the 'Education Day Game presented by CareSource'.

