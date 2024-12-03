Johnson Named NBA G League Player of the Week
December 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The NBA G League announced Miami HEAT and Sioux Falls Skyforce forward Keshad Johnson has been named Player of the Week for the timeframe of November 25-December 1.
Over the week, Johnson guided the Skyforce (7-2) to a weekend sweep of the Motor City Cruise, where he averaged 30.0 points per game on 77.8 percent shooting (10.5-13.5 FGA), 55.6 percent shooting from deep (2.5-4.5 3PA), 8.0 rebounds and a plus-34 plus-minus. He notched his fourth-straight game of 24-plus points on 73 percent shooting-or-higher from the field, going for 28 points on 8-10 FGA and five rebounds on Sunday afternoon in Sioux Falls' seventh-straight victory.
In nine total games for the Skyforce, he is averaging 24.3 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA G League of eligible two-way players on 57.8 percent shooting, 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is the only player in the NBA G League to currently average over 24.0-plus points per game on 53.0-or-higher percent shooting and 8.0-plus rebounds per game. His plus-89 total plus-minus ranks first of two-way players, as well.
