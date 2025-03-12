Moose Sign Jamie Engelbert to Tryout
March 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forward Jamie Engelbert to a professional tryout agreement.
Jamie Engelbert
Forward
Born June 21, 2000 -- Whitby, Ont.
Height 6.04 -- Weight 205 -- Shoots L
Engelbert, 24, has 32 points (17G, 15A) in 40 games this season split between the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays and Bloomington Bisons. The Whitby, Ont. product is in his first professional campaign after five seasons at Providence College where he totalled 45 points (24G, 21A) in 145 career NCAA games. Engelbert played his junior hockey with the OJHL's Cobourg Cougars, accumulating 69 points (34G, 35A) in 97 games. He appeared at the 2018 World Junior-A Challenge with Team Canada East where he tallied four points (2G, 2A) in four games.
The Moose open a four-game road trip on Thursday against the Chicago Wolves. Catch the game on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
