San Diego Gulls Sign Owen Lindmark to Amateur Tryout

March 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Owen Lindmark to an amateur tryout (ATO).

Lindmark, 23 (5/17/01), was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft (137th overall) by the Florida Panthers. In 2024-25, he skated in 37 NCAA games with the University of Wisconsin, posting 5-4=9 points with 12 penalty minutes (PIM) while serving as the Badgers' captain. In 173 career NCAA games with Wisconsin from 2019-25, Lindmark recorded 31-43=74 points with 42 PIM and a +5 rating. The 6-0, 198-pound forward tallied NCAA career-highs in points (11-10=21), goals, assists and +/- rating (+17) in 2023-24. Lindmark was also a 2023-24 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipient and was a Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year finalist that same season.

A Naperville, Ill. native, Lindmark was a member of the United States National Team Development Program from 2017-19, where he was teammates with Gulls forward Judd Caulfield, as well as former Gulls and current Anaheim Ducks skaters Trevor Zegras and Drew Helleson, during the 2018-19 season. He helped Team USA earn bronze at the 2019 World U-18 Championship, scoring one goal with six PIM and a +2 rating in seven games. He also won gold with Team USA at the 2018 U-17 World Hockey Challenge, recording 2-1=3 points and two PIM in six games.

