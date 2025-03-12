Game #57 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (27-24-3-2) vs Ontario Reign (32-19-3-1)

Time: 6:30 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

Referees: #75 Casey Terreri, #27 Jackson Kozari

Linespeople: #54 Anthony Caruso, #14 Jett Larson

The Tucson Roadrunners (27-24-3-2) aim to bounce back and split their two-game series against the Ontario Reign (32-19-3-1) in Wednesday's rematch at 6:30 p.m. MST at Tucson Arena.

Tucson dropped Tuesday's opener 4-2 despite taking a pair of one-goal leads in the first period. Ontario responded each time and outscored the Roadrunners 3-0 over the final 40 minutes to snap its season-high five-game losing streak. The loss marked Tucson's second straight regulation defeat- the first time they've lost consecutive games in regulation since Jan. 31, also against the Reign.

The Roadrunners look to secure their first home win of the season against Ontario and improve their record in the season series, which now stands at 1-4-0-1. Beyond avoiding a series sweep, Tucson will be looking to earn key points in a tight Pacific Division playoff race.

Tucson remains in seventh place with 59 points, holding the division's final postseason spot. The Roadrunners sit two points ahead of eighth-place Bakersfield and four behind sixth-place Abbotsford. Meanwhile, Ontario occupies fourth place with 68 points, tied with third-place Calgary and three ahead of fifth-place San Jose.

Three Things:

Fast Starts Still a Strength

The Roadrunners jumped out to 1-0 and 2-1 leads in Wednesday's loss to Ontario, continuing their trend of strong first periods. Tucson has scored multiple goals in the opening frame in three of its last six games, outscoring opponents 8-5 in that span. The Roadrunners boast their best goal differential in the first period (+10, 62-52) compared to any other frame this season. Despite Tuesday's setback, Tucson remains 19-7-1-2 when scoring first and 15-5-1-1 when leading after 20 minutes. Depth Delivers

Tucson's secondary scoring was on full display in Tuesday's opener against Ontario. Curtis Douglas buried his fourth goal of the season, his first since Jan. 20, and is now one tally away from matching last year's total (5G). The 6-foot-9 power forward has 15 points (4G, 11A) and 91 penalty minutes in 48 games, tied for the team lead in fights (7) with Montana Onyebuchi. Rookie Sam Lipkin also found the back of the net, snapping a 17-game goal drought with his 10th of the season. The 22-year-old has been red-hot since returning from injury on Mar. 5, posting three points (1G, 2A) in four games- all against Ontario. Lipkin leads all Tucson rookies in goals (10) and trails only Artem Duda (22) in rookie scoring. Balanced Attack Fuels Offense

The Roadrunners saw offensive contributions from Julian Lutz (8 points), Ryan McGregor (8 points), Travis Barron (13 points), and Kevin Connauton (16 points), with all four notching an assist Tuesday. McGregor has played the fewest games in the group (25) but has made the most of his opportunities, recording four points (1G, 3A) in his last five games dating back to Feb. 15. Meanwhile, Connauton and Lutz have both added two points (1G, 1A) over their last four outings.

What's the Word?

"He (Sam Lipkin) is starting to play to an identity that we believe that he can get to. He's playing with a lot more determination, a lot more speed, and it's been showing up in the last three games."

Roadrunners coach Steve Potvin on forward Sam Lipkin's development

Number to Know:

199 - Ben McCartney appeared in his 199th career AHL game- all with Tucson- on Tuesday, solidifying his place in franchise history. The fifth-year pro ranks seventh all-time in games played for the Roadrunners and is just eight games shy of tying former Tucson defenseman Cam Dineen (207) for sixth.

The Macdonald, Manitoba native suited up for his 47th game of the season, surpassing his totals from the previous two campaigns (46 in 2023-24 and 45 in 2022-23). Tucson's alternate captain has registered 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points this season and is on the cusp of a career milestone, sitting just one point away from 100 in the AHL.

McCartney made his presence felt Tuesday, dropping the gloves with Ontario's Glenn Gawdin for his second fight of the season. The scrap energized the Roadrunners, leading to a goal from Sam Lipkin just 54 seconds later.

Latest Transactions:

None

We're Doing It Live

Wednesday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Tucson Arena. Fans can catch all the action on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey and purchase tickets using the link.

