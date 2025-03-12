Abbotsford Canucks Trade Carsen Twarynski to San Diego for Future Considerations
March 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has traded forward Carsen Twarynski to the San Diego Gulls in exchange for future considerations.
Twarynski, 27, joined the organization when he signed a one-year AHL contract on July 24, 2024. He is set to become a pending free agent at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.
The Calgary, Alberta native has skated in 26 AHL games with Abbotsford this season, recording seven points (two goals, five assists) and 16 penalty minutes. He skated in his 300th career AHL game on Feb. 17 in the Canucks 2-1 home victory over Colorado, and recorded his 50th career AHL assist on Jan. 29 with Abbotsford on the road against Coachella Valley.
