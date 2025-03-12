Abbotsford Canucks Trade Carsen Twarynski to San Diego for Future Considerations

March 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has traded forward Carsen Twarynski to the San Diego Gulls in exchange for future considerations.

Twarynski, 27, joined the organization when he signed a one-year AHL contract on July 24, 2024. He is set to become a pending free agent at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

The Calgary, Alberta native has skated in 26 AHL games with Abbotsford this season, recording seven points (two goals, five assists) and 16 penalty minutes. He skated in his 300th career AHL game on Feb. 17 in the Canucks 2-1 home victory over Colorado, and recorded his 50th career AHL assist on Jan. 29 with Abbotsford on the road against Coachella Valley.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.