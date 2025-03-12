San Diego Gulls Acquire Carsen Twarynski from Abbotsford Canucks

March 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has acquired forward Carsen Twarynski from the Abbotsford Canucks in exchange for future considerations.

Twarynski, 27 (11/24/97), has appeared in 22 career NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers (2019 & 2021), recording one goal and six penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-2, 198-pound forward signed a one-year contract with the Abbotsford Canucks ahead of the 2024-25 season. In 26 games with the Canucks this season, he collected 2-5=7 points with a -1 rating and 16 PIM.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Twarynski has logged 302 career games in the AHL between Abbotsford, Lehigh Valley, Charlotte, Coachella Valley and Bridgeport, recording 46-51- points with a +13 rating and 181 PIM. He has also skated in 35 AHL postseason games, including 26 with Coachella Valley in 2023 when he helped guide them to a Western Conference title. He registered 5-3=8 points and 14 PIM over that playoff stretch.

Originally a third-round pick (82nd overall) in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers, Twarynski was also selected in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft from Philadelphia by the Seattle Kraken. Prior to his 2017 AHL debut with Lehigh Valley, Twarynski spent five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL), skating in 257 games between the Calgary Hitmen and Kelowna Rockets totaling 88-94=182 points, a +38 rating and 211 PIM.

