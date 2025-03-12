Canucks Pull Away from Condors

March 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (24-21-9, 57pts) never led in a 6-2 loss to the Abbotsford Canucks (30-23-3, 63pts) on Tuesday. Drake Caggiula (19th) opened the scoring for Bakersfield and now has 18 points (9g-9a) in his last 14 games. Matthew Savoie assisted on Caggiula's goal giving him 11 points over his last 10 games. Ronnie Attard (5th) struck on the power play in the second to level the game at 2-2, but the Canucks would score a pair later on in the frame as part of four unanswered goals to secure the victory.

Bakersfield is two points back of the final playoff spot with two games in hand on the Roadrunners after the Roadrunners lost 4-2 at home to Ontario.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield wraps the series tomorrow at 7 p.m. The team is home Friday, March 14 for $3 Beer & Country Night. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Condors Country Cowboy Hat and there will be performances from local country artist Corey Dain throughout the night. Click here for tickets.

