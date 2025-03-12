T-Birds to Host Sensory-Friendly Game on Sunday, March 16

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, in conjunction with the Center for Human Development (CHD) and Springfield College's Department of Occupational Therapy, will be hosting their 5th Annual Sensory-Friendly Game on Sunday, March 16 at 3:05 p.m. when the Thunderbirds host the Providence Bruins.

Since 2020, the Thunderbirds and CHD have proudly partnered to host an annual Sensory-Friendly Game, designed to make the excitement of professional hockey accessible to fans who may be sensitive to loud noises, bright lights, and sudden changes in atmosphere. This initiative was born from a shared commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that individuals of all ages and abilities can experience the joy of live hockey in a comfortable, welcoming environment. By reducing sensory triggers, we aim to create a game-day experience where everyone can feel safe, engaged, and part of the Thunderbirds community.

"We're filled with gratitude to once again deliver a significant and inclusive experience to T-Birds hockey fans who may not have had this opportunity previously," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Our partners at CHD have long established themselves as exceptional community leaders, offering an abundance of resources for our region's residents. Their unwavering support, coupled with Springfield College's Occupational Therapy department, enriches our organization and the families who attend the Sensory-Friendly Sunday game each year. We are so pleased with the growth of this game every year, and we're excited to unveil some exciting new features to make inclusivity possible at all T-Birds games in the future."

The game presentation will feature decreased stimulation, including:

Low goal horn and noise meters

Decreased microphone & music volume

No strobing lights

Consistent lighting throughout the game and pregame

Two "Cool Down Stations" - a quiet area on the concourse and main entry level of the MassMutual Center, away from the seating bowl

A 'sensory story' booklet and other supportive items for guests

"Now, in our fifth year of partnering with the Thunderbirds and Springfield College in making the great game of hockey accessible to everyone, CHD is delighted to once again be a part of this special event," said Ben Craft, Vice President of Community Engagement for CHD. "Helping people of all abilities enjoy positive life experiences is a big part of fulfilling CHD's mission. Efforts like these are what true inclusion is all about.

Since 2016, the Springfield Thunderbirds and CHD have built a meaningful partnership centered on a shared commitment to uplifting the Western Mass community. Each home game serves as an opportunity to honor Springfield area residents making tangible impacts in the community through the "Game Changer" award. Students from Springfield College's occupational therapy program get to be game changers on Sensory-Friendly Sunday, as they receive valuable and unique hands-on experience working with patients who deal with sensitivity concerns.

"The Occupational Therapy Program at Springfield College is once again thrilled to be part of this wonderful initiative with the Thunderbirds and CHD," said Lori Vaughn, Professor of Occupational Therapy at Springfield College. "The Sensory-Friendly Game allows individuals with sensory sensitivities to be present and engaged in Thunderbirds hockey, which might otherwise not be possible. Along with the modifications the Thunderbirds have implemented, the Student Occupational Therapy Association Club at Springfield College will be volunteering in the cool-down stations with various sensory-friendly activities they have planned to support children and families."

The Thunderbirds-CHD partnership also champions inclusivity, allowing athletes of all abilities to experience the thrill of hockey through the CHD Sled Hockey Thunderbirds. Beyond the rink, the Thunderbirds support initiatives like Hockey Fights Cancer, which benefits the CHD Cancer House of Hope- a source of strength and solace offering free services and therapies to cancer patients and their families in their battle against the disease.

Fans with questions regarding the Sensory-Friendly Game can direct them to the Thunderbirds front office at (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

