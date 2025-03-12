Checkers' Power Play Fuels Win against Amerks
March 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
ROCHESTER, NY- In a back-and-forth matchup, the Checkers' power-play squad would pull a clutch performance, counting for two of the night's goals and driving Charlotte's win on the road.
The Amerks got on the board just over a minute into the matchup. The Checkers would strike back in the latter half of the first period as C.J. Smith hammered in a goal from a pass from Mike Benning.
John Leonard kicked off the second period early when his shot found the back of the net to earn Charlotte their first power-play goal of the night. Rochester rounded out the period tallying a goal, bringing a tied game into the third period.
Ben Steeves led the Checkers to yet another power-play goal midway through the third period, giving Charlotte the lead.
In the final minutes of the third period, Leonard would score on the empty-net, bringing a brief two-goal lead before the Amerks would respond and tally a late point. In a nail-biting, final minute, the Checkers defense would fend off the desperate Amerks to lead the team to a win on the road.
Notes
The Checkers are 2-1-0-0 against Rochester this season ... The Checkers are on a three-game points streak on the road ... Kaapo Kahkonen made his first start in a Charlotte sweater and earned his first win ... Tonight was the 10th time this season that the Checkers have scored multiple power-play goals in a game and the first time since Jan. 25 ... The Checkers faced their fifth penalty shot of the season and Kahkonen earned their third denial ... Tobias Bjornfot recorded his second two-assist game of the season ... Steeves' goal was his first since Jan. 3 ... Smith has points in two straight games ... Leonard is now tied for second in the AHL in goals and has scored two goals in two of his last three games ... Rasmus Asplund has assists in four consecutive games ... Riley Bezeau, Nicholas Zabaneh, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Justin Sourdif, Riese Gaber, Mitch Vande Sompel, Dennis Cesana and Ken Appleby were the scratches for Charlotte
