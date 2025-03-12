Late-Game Strike Powers Griffins Past Wolf Pack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Austin Watson scored a power-play goal with 2:03 remaining to lead the Grand Rapids Griffins past the Hartford Wolf Pack 2-1 on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.

Watson's man-advantage tally earned him his 14th goal of the season and increased his point streak to three (2-1--3). Rookie Ondrej Becher secured the other Grand Rapids goal, good for his seventh of the year with a helper from Cross Hanas. The assist improved Hanas' point streak to a season-high four games (2-2-4) while marking his 50th professional point in his third year with Grand Rapids. Meanwhile, on the defensive end, goaltender Sebastian Cossa saved 33 shots en route to his 18th win of the season (18-10-5). The victory extended Cossa's point streak to five (3-0-2), dating back to Feb. 23.

Hartford came out firing in the first period, jumping out to an 11-0 shot lead. The Griffins failed to register an attempt until the 7:26 mark, but battled back into the action, sporting a 16-9 deficit at the end of the first 20 minutes.

The Wolf Pack threatened to score their first goal of the outing at 8:46 in the second period when a Griffins' turnover gave Nathan Sucese a chance out in front, but Cossa dove across the crease to turn it away. Minutes later, Hanas threaded the needle to Becher along the Hartford blue line and he buried it on the breakaway to put Grand Rapids ahead 1-0 at 10:44. However, the lead was short-lived, as the Griffins suffered a penalty with 4:26 remaining in the frame and the puck deflected off the leg of Jake Leschyshyn at 16:42 to tie the game on the power play.

Both sides remained deadlocked in a defensive battle into the late minutes of the third period until the Griffins earned a power-play chance with 2:55 remaining. Then, at 17:49, a Wolf Pack defender lifted the puck out of play, drawing a delay of game penalty and granting Grand Rapids 1:16 of a 5-on-3. Just eight seconds into the advantage, Amadeus Lombardi swung the puck to Watson in the left circle who wound up for the one-timer and sniped it past Dylan Garand to give the Griffins a 2-1 lead. Grand Rapids remained on a 5-on-4 power play following the strike and maintained possession as the clock ticked down. Hartford pulled their goalie with 16 seconds left in an attempt to tie the game, but the Griffins continued to control the puck, skating away with a 2-1 win.

Notes

The contest marked the third game in franchise history in which Grand Rapids played host to Hartford.

Nikolai Knyzhov was acquired by Grand Rapids on Tuesday and made his Griffins debut in the win.

The Griffins improved to a four-game point streak at home (2-0-1-1).

Hartford 0 1 0 - 1

Grand Rapids 0 1 1 - 2

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Viro Gr (tripping), 5:02.

2nd Period-1, Grand Rapids, Becher 7 (Hanas), 10:44. 2, Hartford, Leschyshyn 12 (Brisson, Robertson), 16:42 (PP). Penalties-Leschyshyn Hfd (kneeing), 5:31; Snively Gr (hooking), 15:34; Belzile Hfd (hooking), 18:28.

3rd Period-3, Grand Rapids, Watson 14 (Lombardi, Buium), 17:57 (PP). Penalties-Blidh Hfd (hooking), 17:05; Robertson Hfd (delay of game), 17:49.

Shots on Goal-Hartford 16-13-5-34. Grand Rapids 9-11-11-31.

Power Play Opportunities-Hartford 1 / 2; Grand Rapids 1 / 4.

Goalies-Hartford, Garand 16-8-6 (31 shots-29 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 18-10-5 (34 shots-33 saves).

A-5,126

Three Stars

1. GR Watson (game-winner); 2. GR Cossa (W, 33 saves); 3. HFD Garand (L, 29 saves)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 30-22-4-2 (66 pts.) / Fri., March 14 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Hartford: 24-28-5-2 (55 pts.) / Fri., March 14 at Rockford 8 p.m. EDT

