Belleville Sens and Quinte Museum of Natural History Announce

March 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce their annual Community Heroes Night presented by Bell, set to take place on Friday, April 4, 2025, as the Senators face off against the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres), with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at CAA Arena. This special evening is dedicated to honoring the selfless contributions of local heroes within the Belleville and surrounding communities.

The night will shine a spotlight on the everyday individuals who go above and beyond to make a positive impact, whether through their work, volunteer efforts, or acts of kindness. From first responders to community organizers, educators, healthcare workers, and many others, Community Heroes Night will highlight the tireless efforts that make the Belleville region a better place to live and work.

"We are so excited to partner again with Bell to bring this special night to our fans," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations, John Mathers. "Community Heroes Night allows us to recognize the incredible contributions of the individuals who make a difference in our community every day and we're grateful to Bell for helping us to show appreciation and celebrate them with our fans."

As part of the evening, Bell has generously donated over 100 tickets to community heroes across the Bay of Quinte Region. Fans also have the chance to nominate a deserving local hero to be recognized during the game. Each nominated hero will receive game tickets and be entered for a chance to take part in the ceremonial puck drop, courtesy of Bell.

To nominate a hero and be part of this special celebration, click here to fill out a nomination form, or visit BellevilleSens.com today! Join us as we come together to honor those who make a difference in our community.

Tickets for Community Heroes Night presented by Bell on Friday, April 4, 2025, against the Rochester Americans, and all Belleville Sens home games through the 2024-25 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. The Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena's hours are available here.

Don't miss this opportunity to cheer on the Belleville Senators on the push for the Calder Cup Playoffs while celebrating the extraordinary local individuals who make our community thrive!

