Comets Defeated in Close Game vs Crunch, 2-1

March 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY. - The Comets battled the fellow North Division Crunch on Wednesday night on the road in a rematch from Utica's last game last Saturday where they defeated Syracuse 4-1 on Saturday night. Utica understood Syracuse was looking for retribution on a night where Joe Gambardella and Nathan Legare both posited two goals en route to a Comets victory. This time on Wednesday night, despite the game being tied relatively late, it was the Crunch that found the late tally and skated away with the 2-1 win.

After a scoreless first period, Syracuse scored a powerplay goal at 9:01 by Jack Finley putting the Comets down 1-0. During the third period, Max Willman tied the game with his six of the season after batting home a Nolan Foote rebound chance at 12:52 bringing the game to 1-1. The Crunch retrieved a one goal lead again after Connor Sheary scored a rebound opportunity at 15:44. It was all the scoring in the game as the Comets dropped the contest 2-1.

The Comets home to play on Friday and Saturday on March 14th and 15th against the Laval Rocket. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

