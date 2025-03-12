IceHogs Celebrate St. Paddy's this Saturday

March 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Join us for a St. Patrick's Day celebration this Saturday night when the IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m.

All you need is a ticket to the game to have a chance to win some awesome prizes in our St. Paddy's Pot 'O Gold promotion! We'll be giving away two cool prizes during each period by drawing lucky seat numbers.

Period 1 Prizes: IceHogs team signed stick; Lukas Reichel signed Blackhawks puck

Period 2 Prizes: Two (2) Bench Box tickets to IceHogs Saturday, March 29 game; Frank Nazar signed Blackhawks puck

Period 3 Prizes: Two (2) Bench Box tickets to IceHogs Saturday, April 12 game; IceHogs team signed stick

Plus, we'll have St. Patrick's Day themed in-game entertainment going throughout the night and the team store will be stocked with all new IceHogs St. Paddy's apparel and collectibles. Last but not least, you can bid on some unique St. Patrick's Day themed autographed items including player signed mini sticks and a goalie helmet signed by IceHogs goalies Drew Commesso and Mitchell Weeks.

