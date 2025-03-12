Game Preview: Condors at Canucks, 7 p.m.

March 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors look for a split with a rematch against the Abbotsford Canucks tonight. The Canucks have won the last four games in the season series following Bakersfield's opening win.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield tied it in the second period last night at 2-2, but four unanswered goals from Abbotsford split between the second and third helped the Canucks pull away in a 6-2 win. Drake Caggiula and Ronnie Attard had the goals for Bakersfield.

WELCOME BACK KID

Matthew Savoie has three goals and an assist in three games since returning from the Edmonton Oilers. The 21-year old has 11 points in his last 10 games with the Condors. Despite missing most of the month on recall, he is still t-6th in rookie scoring with 41 points (16g-25a) in 48 games. He is tied for the rookie lead at at +18.

POP THE CORK

Connor Corcoran had a power-play assist last night, his second power-play point in as many games. He has a goal and three assists over his last three games.

BACK ON TOP

Caggiula's goal was his team-leading 19th, extending his lead in that department. He has been held off the scoresheet just twice in his last 14 games and has 18 points (9g-9a) over that stretch.

POWERED UP

Ronnie Attard's power-play goal was the team's 19th away from home. At 20.9% on the road, the team's special teams unit is 7th in the AHL.

MR. 200

James Hamblin has three assists in his last five games and last night hit the 200-game mark with the Condors. He has 113 points (52g-61a) in 200 games and is +42 since debuting in 2021.

NEED A KILL

The Condors penalty kill has allowed at least a power-play goal against in nine straight games.

ROAD LIFE

Despite last night's loss, the Condors are one of just three Pacific Division teams with a winning road record at 13-10-4.

PACIFIC OUTLOOK

Seven teams will once again make the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division. Currently, Bakersfield is two points back of seventh-place Tucson and six points behind sixth-place Abbotsford. Bakersfield has two games in hand on each. The Roadrunners host the Ontario Reign tonight. (Click here for the playoff primer)

CANUCKS FILE

Linus Karlsson took over the franchise goal scoring lead last night. Danila Klimovich had a goal and two asssists. Nikita Tolopolio stopped 27 of 29 for his first win in seven starts.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home Friday for $3 Beer & Country Night against Coachella Valley. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Condors Country Cowboy Hat and there will be performances from local country artist Corey Dain throughout the night.

