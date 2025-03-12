Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

March 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue their 10-game road trip with a visit up I-81 for their ninth meeting of the season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Hershey Bears (35-15-5-0) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (31-16-7-1)

March 12, 2025 | 7:05 p.m. | Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza

Referees: Andrew Bell (6), Rob Hennessey (87)

Linespersons: Patrick Dapuzzo (57), Ryan Knapp (73)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY 100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in-progress), Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.; Television coverage starts at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears are coming off a 4-3 win at Cleveland last Saturday, as Ivan Miroshnichenko and Ethan Bear assisted on each other's goals, and Vincent Iorio's empty-netter stood up as the eventual game-winner for Hershey. The Penguins fell to the Syracuse Crunch 5-1 on Sunday afternoon, as Mathias Laferrière gave Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a 1-0 lead 3:15 into the game, but Syracuse reeled off five straight goals.

MAGIC NUMBER UPDATE:

Hershey's Magic Number towards securing a berth in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs sits at nine points. A win tonight along with a Hartford regulation loss at Grand Rapids would reduce that number to five points.

ROAD WARRIORS:

The Bears are the AHL's best road team with an .800 road points percentage on the strength of an 18-3-4-0 record away from GIANT Center. Hershey needs eight more wins out of its remaining 11 road contests to match the franchise mark for road victories in a season (26, 2009-10) and 13 out of an available 22 points to match the club record for road points percentage (.736, 2023-24).

NELSON TO HIT 200TH GAME WITH BEARS:

Tonight's contest will mark Todd Nelson's 200th regular-season game as the head coach of the Bears. The Hershey bench boss is in his third season at the helm of the Chocolate and White, and has posted a 132-48-10-9 record through 199 games, which ranks 12th in franchise history for games coached. His .711 points percentage ranks as the best by a coach in club history, and his 132 victories are currently eighth.

MIRO THE MAGICIAN:

Ivan Miroshnichenko pushed his recent point streak to six games (5g, 4a) with a goal and an assist last Saturday against Cleveland. The forward leads the Bears in the month of March with eight points (4g, 4a) through five contests, and his 17 goals lead the active roster.

PAGING THE PENGUINS:

Hershey is 5-3-0-0 against the Penguins this season. Ethan Bear leads Hershey with 10 points (2g, 8a) in seven contests, while Ville Koivunen, Filip Král, and Emil Bemström (recalled) each lead Wilkes-Barre/Scranton against the Bears with 10 points. Koivunen's 52 points on the season is tied for third in league scoring and leads all rookies. The Bears will visit Wilkes-Barre/Scranton again as part of this road trip on March 22 after returning from Chicago and swinging through New England.

BEARS BITES:

Dalton Smith is one point away from his 100th pro point...Hendrix Lapierre is three points away from his 100th pro point...Hershey has won its last three road contests...Ethan Bear leads all Eastern Conference skaters in plus/minus with a +27...Mike Vecchione needs one more assist to earn his 100th as a Bear...The Bears have the third-fewest penalty minutes per game and the fewest in the Eastern Conference (10.76)...Hershey is tied with Texas for the league lead with eight wins when trailing after the first period...Hershey is tied with Manitoba, San Diego, and Texas for the league lead with 10 wins when tied after the second period...The Bears are tied with Laval for the league lead with 22 wins in games decided by one goal. Hershey's franchise record for wins decided by one goal is 24, set last season.

ON THIS DATE:

March 12, 1976 - André Deschamps had the greatest single night of any goal-scorer in Bears history, as the left wing collected five goals in a 6-2 win over the Baltimore Clippers. It turned out to be the final time the Bears would play a game in Baltimore against the Clippers as well, as Baltimore transferred to the Southern Hockey League the following season; Hershey had a 72-53-12 record against the Clippers in 14 seasons of competition, along with three playoff series victories.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.