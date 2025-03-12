P-Bruins Fall to Marlies

March 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto, ON - Forward Fabian Lysell and defenseman Frederic Brunet tallied goals in the Providence Bruins' 4-2 loss to the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday night at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Matthew Poitras recorded two assists in the loss.

How It Happened

Lysell received a feed from Poitras heading down the left wing, walked it to the bottom of the left circle, and fired a shot inside the far post, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 9:06 remaining in the first period. Riley Tufte received a secondary assist.

Roni Hirvonen collected a pass in the slot and flung a shot into the upper-right corner of the net, tying the game at 1-1 with 1:30 to play in the first frame.

Just 30 seconds into the second period, Alex Steeves crashed the crease to flip in a rebound, giving the Marlies a 2-1 lead.

Brunet's wrist shot from the point snuck through traffic and inside the right post for a power play goal, tying the game at 2-2 with 11:18 left in the second period. Georgii Merkulov and Poitras were credited with assists.

Zach Solow's wrist shot from the top of the right circle rebounded up into the air before Robert Mastrosimone knocked it across the goal line, giving the Marlies a 3-2 lead with 5:57 remaining in the second period.

With 30 seconds left, Joseph Blandisi scored on the empty net to make it 4-2 Toronto.

Stats

Poitras posted his seventh multi-point game of the season.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 23 of 26 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 26 shots.

The power play went 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

The Providence Bruins fall to 32-18-4-2.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Rochester Americans on Friday, March 14 at Blue Cross Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

