Crunch Defeat Comets, 2-1

March 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 2-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The win advances the Crunch to 25-19-8-4 on the season with 62 points. Syracuse is now 4-5-1-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.

Goaltender Brandon Halverson earned the win stopping 28-of-29 shots in net for the Crunch. Nico Daws turned aside 22-of-24 between the pipes for the Comets. The Syracuse power play converted on their lone opportunity, while the penalty kill shut down Utica's only man-advantage.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch were first on the board nine minutes into the middle frame. Conor Sheary sent the puck down to Logan Brown in the bottom of the left circle who then centered a feed for Jack Finley in the crease. Finley's redirection attempt was stopped, but he jammed in his own rebound for the power-play goal.

The Comets evened the score 12:52 into the third period. Nolan Foote came down the right side on an odd-man rush and fired a shot from the circle. Halverson made the save, but the puck dropped down for Max Willman to send in. Three minutes later, Syracuse went back on top. Max Crozier ripped a slap shot from the right point that got caught in traffic, but Sheary found the loose puck and chipped it in. The Crunch held onto their lead for the remainder of the game to take the win.

The Crunch host the Springfield Thunderbirds for the first part of a home-and-home series on Friday.

Crunchables: Conor Sheary tallied his 11th multi-point game tonight...Reece Newkirk made his Crunch debut tonight.

