Crunch Defeat Comets, 2-1
March 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 2-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The win advances the Crunch to 25-19-8-4 on the season with 62 points. Syracuse is now 4-5-1-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.
Goaltender Brandon Halverson earned the win stopping 28-of-29 shots in net for the Crunch. Nico Daws turned aside 22-of-24 between the pipes for the Comets. The Syracuse power play converted on their lone opportunity, while the penalty kill shut down Utica's only man-advantage.
After a scoreless first period, the Crunch were first on the board nine minutes into the middle frame. Conor Sheary sent the puck down to Logan Brown in the bottom of the left circle who then centered a feed for Jack Finley in the crease. Finley's redirection attempt was stopped, but he jammed in his own rebound for the power-play goal.
The Comets evened the score 12:52 into the third period. Nolan Foote came down the right side on an odd-man rush and fired a shot from the circle. Halverson made the save, but the puck dropped down for Max Willman to send in. Three minutes later, Syracuse went back on top. Max Crozier ripped a slap shot from the right point that got caught in traffic, but Sheary found the loose puck and chipped it in. The Crunch held onto their lead for the remainder of the game to take the win.
The Crunch host the Springfield Thunderbirds for the first part of a home-and-home series on Friday.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Conor Sheary tallied his 11th multi-point game tonight...Reece Newkirk made his Crunch debut tonight.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Crunch forward Joel Teasdale vs. the Utica Comets
(Eric Payne)
|
Syracuse Crunch forward Anthony Angello vs. the Utica Comets
(Eric Payne)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2025
- Islanders Blast Rocket at Laval - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack Lose Heartbreaker 2-1 to Griffins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Defeat Comets, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Checkers' Power Play Fuels Win against Amerks - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins Fall to Marlies - Providence Bruins
- Comets Defeated in Close Game vs Crunch, 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Moose Sign Jamie Engelbert to Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- T-Birds to Host Sensory-Friendly Game on Sunday, March 16 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Sens and Quinte Museum of Natural History Announce "Fossils and Faceoffs Night" - Belleville Senators
- San Diego Gulls Acquire Carsen Twarynski from Abbotsford Canucks - San Diego Gulls
- Abbotsford Canucks Trade Carsen Twarynski to San Diego for Future Considerations - Abbotsford Canucks
- IceHogs Celebrate St. Paddy's this Saturday - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Condors at Canucks, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #57 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (27-24-3-2) vs Ontario Reign (32-19-3-1) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Open Midwest Road Trip in Grand Rapids - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bojangles Game Preview: March 12 at Rochester - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Canucks Dominate Bakersfield in a 6-2 Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Malott Helps Reign Down Tucson Again - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners' Early Lead Slips Away in 4-2 Loss to Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Canucks Pull Away from Condors - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Crunch Defeat Comets, 2-1
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 22
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Forwards Spencer Kersten, Reece Newkirk from Orlando Solar Bears
- Crunch Power Past Penguins, 5-1
- Syracuse Crunch Trade Forward Jujhar Khaira to Abbotsford Canucks in Exchange for Future Considerations