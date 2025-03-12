Wolf Pack Lose Heartbreaker 2-1 to Griffins

March 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Hartford Wolf Pack took two late penalties on Wednesday night, giving the Grand Rapids Griffins a five-on-three advantage with just over two minutes remaining in the game. The Griffins took full advantage, scoring late to snag a 2-1 win from the Wolf Pack.

Austin Watson took a pass in the left-wing circle from Amadeus Lombardi, immediately firing a one-timer by Dylan Garand at 17:57 of the third period to give the Griffins a 2-1 lead. The goal, scored five-on-three, was Watson's 14 th of the season and stood as the game-winning goal.

Sebastian Cossa stole the show in the opening period, keeping the Wolf Pack off the board. The Wolf Pack controlled the pace of the first 20 minutes, outshooting the Griffins 16-9. Hartford fired the first eleven shots on goal but were unable to solve the 6'7" netminder.

Ondøej Becher opened the scoring 10:44 into the second period, converting on a breakaway chance. Cross Hanas flung a pass from the defensive blueline to Becher, who got inside of a Wolf Pack defenseman and darted to the net. Becher beat Garand for his seventh goal of the season, giving the Griffins a 1-0 lead.

Joe Snively took a hooking penalty at 15:34, hauling down Casey Fitzgerald to prevent a scoring chance in the slot. On the ensuing power play, Hartford's second of the night, Jake Leschyshyn tied the game with his third goal in two games.

Brendan Brisson fired a shot from the right-wing circle that clipped the right skate of Leschyshyn, trickling over the line at 16:42 to tie the game 1-1.

The goal was Leschyshyn's 12 th of the season and seventh on the power play, while Brisson's assist was his first point as a member of the Wolf Pack.

Late in the third period, the Wolf Pack took a hooking penalty at 17:05 and a delay of game call at 17:49, giving the Griffins a five-on-three advantage. Just eight seconds into the two-man advantage, Watson blasted home the game-winning goal.

The road trip continues on Friday night when the Wolf Pack visit the Rockford IceHogs. The puck drop is set for 8:00 p.m.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Mar. 21, when the Hershey Bears come to town. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.