Moose Recall Forward Golder
December 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today that Carson Golder was recalled from the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.
Carson Golder
Forward
Born Oct. 29, 2002 - Smithers, B.C.
Height 6.00 - Weight 196 - Shoots L
Golder, 21, posted 22 points (12G, 10A) and a plus-12 rating through 27 games with Norfolk this season. The Smithers, B.C. product recorded an assist in his AHL debut with the Moose in Rockford on April 15, 2023. Golder's junior career saw him accumulate 69 points (34G, 35A) in 164 career WHL games with stops in Victoria, Edmonton and Kelowna.
The Moose rematch with the Texas Stars at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. CT. It's the New Years Eve game, presented by U-Puttz Amusement Centre, featuring a post-game fireworks show. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
