Condors Double-Up Barracuda, 4-2
December 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
Ben Gleason (3rd, 4th) scored twice and the Bakersfield Condors (12-10-3, 27pts) extended their point streak to six games (4-0-2) with a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Barracuda (10-14-4, 24pts) on Saturday. Jack Campbell stopped 31 of 33 for his fifth win of the season. It was Gleason's first game since Dec. 2 after he was on recall with the Edmonton Oilers. He has six points (3g-3a) in his last four games with the Condors.
Bakersfield collected five of a possible six points on the week for the second straight week. Cameron Wright (6th) and Carter Savoie (3rd) had goals as well. The latter now has five points (1g-4a) in his last seven games.
The Condors start 2024 at home on Wednesday for a Wings & Craft Beer Wednesday against Abbotsford at 6:30 p.m. Click here for tickets.
