Hogs Mount Furious Comeback to Earn Point, Allan Scores First Pro Goal

MILWAUKEE, Wis.-After completing a three-goal comeback in the third period, the Rockford IceHogs fell 5-4 in a shootout to the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Michal Teply finished the night with three points (1G, 2A), and Nolan Allan recorded his first professional goal.

The IceHogs completed a comeback with three unanswered goals in the third period to force the contest to overtime. Rockford killed off a 4-on-3 Milwaukee power play when the Hogs were charged with a tripping minor (1:01) to keep the extra frame scoreless and send the game to a shootout.

While Teply slipped the puck past Milwaukee netminder Troy Grosenick on Rockford's first attempt in the shootout, Jordan Gross and Egor Afanasyev beat Jaxson Stauber on Milwaukee's next attempts to seal the Admirals' 5-4 victory.

Shortly after the halfway point in the first period, Teply gave the IceHogs a 1-0 lead with a wrister from the slot. As Jalen Luypen intentionally let a centering pass from Ryder Rolston on the right wing go between his skates, Teply buried the puck past the glove side of Grosenick (10:35).

Rockford's lead didn't last as the Admirals immediately evened the score to 1-1 just 20 seconds later when Jasper Weatherby snuck a wraparound goal past the right pad of Stauber (10:55).

Rockford posted a season-high 20 shots on goal in the first period. At the 12:31 mark of the first, Milwaukee's Zach L'Heureux jumped Colton Dach, and Dach went down injured on the play. L'Heureux was given a five-minute major and a match penalty, but the Hogs failed to capitalize on the ensuing five-minute power play. Dach did not re-enter the game.

Despite an offensively slow start to the second frame, Milwaukee grabbed a 4-1 lead late in the middle period with three unanswered goals.

The Admirals went on their first power play of the contest after Mike Hardman was charged with a cross-checking minor (15:07). After Stauber made a pad save on Egor Afanasyev's shot from the right circle, Marc Del Gaizo cleaned up the loose puck from the edge of the crease, making it 2-1 on the man advantage (16:03).

Weatherby bagged his second tally of the game after netting the rebound of Anthony Angello's shot from the slot and stretched Milwaukee's lead to 3-1 (17:28).

With just 16 seconds left before the second intermission, Denis Gurianov got his stick on Spencer Stastney's shot from the right circle in the low slot and tipped it past Stauber to put the Admirals up 4-1 over the IceHogs (19:44).

Rockford clawed its way back in the final frame with three unanswered goals to complete the comeback and tie the contest 4-4.

Rookie defenseman Nolan Allan tallied his first professional goal to cut the lead in half to 4-2. After catching a pass from Brett Seney on the left wing, Allan blasted a wrist shot from the left circle past Grosenick to record his first AHL goal (1:28).

Teply battled for the puck below the goal line and spun away to feed a shot to the slot, and Antti Saarela netted a one-timer and cut the Admirals' lead to 3-2 (8:35).

On the power-play after Roland McKeown's slashing minor at 14:21, Teply attempted a one-timer from the left circle, and Logan Nijhoff tipped the shot behind Grosenick for his third goal of the season and evening the score to 4-4 (15:50). Teply recorded his third point of the game with an assist.

