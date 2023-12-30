Sens top Marlies again in Toronto, take four-game win streak into the new year

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are headed into 2024 on a four-game win streak after coming from behind to defeat their provincial rivals from Toronto again, 3-2, at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto would score both goals in the first period, first, a Joseph Blandisi shot crept over the foot of Kevin Mandolese at 4:02 on the power play. Then, there was a deflection by Zach Solow at 12:16. The Sens created some chances late in the frame, but couldn't beat Dennis Hildeby.

Both goaltenders were perfect in the second period, with Mandolese making 11 saves, Hildeby stopping 10 at the other end, and Toronto carrying their 2-0 lead into the third period.

Roby Jarventie would extend his point streak to six games with an unassisted power play goal, early in the third period, finding a hole on Hildeby between the legs. Egor Sokoloy then deflected a power play goal at 11:59 to tie the game and force overtime, before factoring in on the game-winner as well. Sokolov was able to jam the puck loose and get in on a two-on-one with Cole Reinhardt, feeding a pass across to Reinhardt, who scored his third of the season to win the game.

Fast Facts:

The Senators have won four games in a row.

#13 Egor Sokolov had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to four games. His game-tying goal was the 150th point of his AHL career.

#23 Cole Reinhardt scored the overtime winning goal, his third goal of the season.

#25 Tyler Kleven had an assist and has points in back-to-back games.

#31 Kevin Mandolese made 33 saves on 35 shots and earned his third consecutive win.

#34 Roby Jarventie had a goal to extend his point streak to six games. The Senators are undefeated this season when Jarventie scores.

Belleville went 1/2 on the power play and 2/3 on the penalty kill.

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on the win:

"Obviously the start wasn't very good, but after that, we started to build momentum. I thought the last seven minutes of the first we were real good, kind of soft in the second and then I think the boys came to play in the third. Credit to them to take a two-goal lead away and win it in overtime."

Belleville Sens Forward Egor Sokolov on his team's resolve:

"We've built that chemistry on our team that we have resistance game after game. Even after the second when we were down by two, there was no panic. We just looked at each other and decided to do it the right way, the way we've been playing and see what happens."

Next Up:

Saturday, January 6, 2023 @ Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets) - 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 7, 2023 @ Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets) - 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 10, 2023, vs Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jetss) - 7:00 p.m. (Winning Wednesday)

