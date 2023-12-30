Monsters Announce Three Roster Moves

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets recalled defenseman Jake Christiansen from Cleveland and reassigned defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to the Monsters from the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones. Cleveland also signed forward Matthew Wedman to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 28 appearances for the Monsters this year, Christiansen tallied 5-17-22 with 20 penalty minutes and a +6 rating. Bjorgvik-Holm registered 3-19-22 with 19 penalty minutes and a +10 rating in 25 appearances for Cincinnati this season. In 27 appearances for the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets this season, Wedman posted 13-16-29 with 45 penalty minutes and a +4 rating.

A 6'0", 190 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 24, registered 1-4-5 with four penalty minutes in 32 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23 and notched 32-84-116 with 120 penalty minutes in 177 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2019-23. Christiansen participated in the 2022-23 AHL All-Star Classic and was named to the 2021-22 AHL Second All-Star Team. Prior to his professional career, Christiansen logged 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating in 297 career WHL appearances for the Everett Silvertips. In 2019-20, Christiansen was named to the WHL (West) Second All-Star Team.

A 6'4", 198 lb. left-shooting native of Oslo, Norway, Bjorgvik-Holm, 21, supplied 1-6-7 with 14 penalty minutes in 41 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons. In parts of two ECHL campaigns from 2022-23 with the Kalamzoo Wings and Cincinnati, Bjorgvik-Holm contributed 4-22-26 with 42 penalty minutes and a +11 rating in 44 appearances.

Prior to his professional career, Bjorgvik-Holm notched 5-27-32 with 129 penalty minutes in 111 career appearances for the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads spanning the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons and also registered an even rating in two games for the USHL's Tri-City Storm in 2018-19. Internationally, Bjorgvik-Holm represented Norway at the 2020-21 and 2022-23 IIHF World Championships.

A 6'3", 207 lb. left-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Wedman, 24, was selected by the Florida Panthers in the seventh round (199th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. In 111 career AHL appearances, all for the Belleville Senators, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23, Wedman contributed 14-11-25 with 97 penalty minutes and added 17-20-37 with 96 penalty minutes in 61 career ECHL appearances for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Fort Wayne spanning parts of two seasons from 2020-21 and 2023-24.

Prior to his professional career, Wedman logged 92-119-211 with 346 penalty minutes and a +12 rating in 310 career WHL appearances for the Seattle Thunderbirds and Kelowna Rockets spanning five seasons from 2015-20. Wedman wore the captain's "C" for Seattle in 2019-20, was named to the 2018-19 WHL (West) Second All-Star Team, and helped Seattle claim the 2016-17 WHL Championship.

