Shepard Recalled, Miroshnichenko and Gibson Join Bears

December 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey league affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Hunter Shepard from Hershey. Additionally, the Capitals have loaned forward Ivan Miroshnichenko to Hershey and re-assigned goaltender Mitch Gibson to Hershey from South Carolina (ECHL). The announcements were made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Shepard, 28, owns a 14-2-0 record in 16 appearances this season with Hershey, recording a 2.28 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He ranks tied for first in the league in wins and his goals-against average is fifth. He has won his past five appearances and has recorded victories in 10 of his past 11 games.

With Washington, Shepard made his NHL debut and earned his first career win on Oct. 25 at New Jersey, and he improved his record to 2-0 with a 4-1 victory over the Islanders on Nov. 11, making 36 saves and earning first star honors.

Miroshnichenko, 19, was the Capitals' first-round pick (20th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 20 vs. the New York Islanders, logging 10:14 of ice time. Miroshnichenko has appeared in four games with Washington this season and has registered six shots on goal.

He has recorded 15 points (8g, 7a) in 27 games in his first season with Hershey. Miroshnichenko leads Bears rookies in goals, assists and points.

Gibson, 24, won his lone start with Hershey this season, recording a victory in his AHL debut on Oct. 22 at Bridgeport. With South Carolina this season, Gibson has gone 9-3-1 with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He posted his first professional shutout on Nov. 22 at Jacksonville and was credited with a goal in the Stingrays' win over Savannah on Dec. 1.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center tonight at 7:05 p.m. Hershey is back on home ice against the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. for Berks Dollar Dog Night. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.