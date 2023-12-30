Iowa Wraps Up 2023 With 6-2 Defeat To Colorado

DES MOINES, Iowa - Hunter Jones stopped a career-high 48 shots in a 6-2 defeat as the Iowa Wild fell to the Colorado Eagles in the last game of 2023.

Brad Hunt scored first for the Eagles on the power play with a one-timer from the point that slid under Jones 6:02 into the contest.

Colorado carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission and outshot Iowa 18-12 in the opening 20 minutes.

Carson Lambos tied the game 8:02 into the middle frame. Nic Petan won a puck battle in the corner and set up Lambos in the high slot, where he wired a wrist shot past Justus Annunen (30 saves).

The Eagles took a two-goal lead with a pair of goals 1:14 apart. Spencer Smallman found the score sheet first at 9:43 when he crashed the net and put home the rebound of a shot by Oskar Olausson. Ivan Ivan put Colorado up 3-1 when he snapped a partial breakaway chance around the glove of Jones.

Petan and the Wild responded on the power play with 7:41 remaining in the second. Sammy Walker and Andy Welinski combined to find Petan at the top of the right circle for a wrist shot over the blocker of Annunen.

Colorado carried the 3-2 lead and a 37-21 shot advantage into the second intermission.

Smallman scored again with a rebound finish just 1:19 into the third period to extend Colorado's lead to 4-2.

Callahan Burke widened the margin to three goals with a forehand tip-in off a pass from Tanner Kero on the power play at 5:49 of the third.

Burke capped the scoring at 6-2 with a backdoor finish on a 2-on-1 with 7:58 to play.

Colorado outshot Iowa 54-32. The Wild went 1-for-5 on the man advantage while the Eagles were 2-for-5 on the power play.

Iowa kicks of 2024 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. on Local Heroes Night. The first 1,500 fans will receive an Iowa Wild winter hat giveaway presented by KIOA.

