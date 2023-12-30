Monsters Head Coach Trent Vogelhuber to Coach North Division at 2024 AHL All-Star Classic

December 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that second-year Monsters Head Coach Trent Vogelhuber has been appointed by the AHL to coach the North Division team at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU in San Jose, CA from February 4-5.

The AHL's youngest head coach at 35 years of age, Vogelhuber has led the Monsters to the North Division's best record this season at 20-7-1-0 and in his time as Cleveland's head coach, Vogelhuber has ammassed a winning percentage of .570 (53-39-6-2). Born in Northeast Ohio and raised in greater Columbus, Vogelhuber was hired by the Blue Jackets as the seventh head coach in Monsters history in June of 2022 following four seasons as an assistant coach with Cleveland from 2018-22.

Originally selected by Columbus in the seventh round (211th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Vogelhuber posted 28-45-73 with 191 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 267 AHL appearances for the Springfield Falcons, Lake Erie Monsters, and San Antonio Rampage spanning parts of seven seasons from 2011-18 and helped the Monsters claim the 2016 Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions. A right-shooting forward, Vogelhuber added 6-10-16 with 20 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 34 ECHL appearances for the Evansville IceMen in 2012-13.

Prior to his professional career, Vogelhuber registered 21-30-51 with 123 penalty minutes and a +17 rating in 149 NCAA appearances for Miami (OH) University spanning four seasons from 2008-12 and helped the RedHawks claim the 2009-10 CCHA Regular Season and 2010-11 CCHA Tournament Championships. Vogelhuber also posted 0-1-1 in two appearances for the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers in 2007-08.

From the AHL:

The AHL's All-Stars will be divided into four teams, one representing each of the league's four divisions, for the 2024 AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Feb. 5. The teams will participate in a round-robin 3-on-3 tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute game also played at 3-on-3.

The 2024 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Feb. 4, will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.

Ticket packages for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU, including admission to both the Skills Competition and the All-Star Challenge, start as low as $56. For more information, fans can visit sjbarracuda.com/allstar.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The Monsters are part of Rock Entertainment Group. In addition to the Monsters, Rock Entertainment Group also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA, the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League, Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League, the operation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland, and Cleveland Clinic Courts - the Cavaliers' training and development center in Independence, Ohio.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.