Detroit Reassigns Berggren and Czarnik, Griffins Return Bliss to Toledo

December 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday reassigned forwards Jonatan Berggren and Austin Czarnik to the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Griffins reassigned forward Trenton Bliss to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Berggren appeared in two games with Detroit from Dec. 27-29 during his most recent call up, showing one assist and an even plus-minus rating. From Dec. 11-14 with the Red Wings, Berggren accumulated three points (2-1-3) in three outings, which included goals in consecutive games from Dec. 11-12. In total, the sixth-year pro has amassed five points (2-3-5) and a plus-four rating in nine contests with the Red Wings this season. Berggren has been proficient in the AHL, as he enjoyed a six-game point streak (4-5-9) from Nov. 18-Dec. 5 and ranks second on the team with 18 points (7-11-18) in 19 contests. The prospect also posted a team-high three-game goal streak from Nov. 18-26. A season ago, the 23-year-old registered seven points (4-3-7) in seven appearances for Grand Rapids, on top of producing 28 points (15-13-28) in 67 contests with the Red Wings. During the 2021-22 campaign, Berggren broke the Griffins' rookie single season scoring record with 64 points (21-43-64) in 70 games, five more points than the previous record held by Teemu Pulkkinen (2013-14). Throughout three AHL seasons, Berggren has established 89 points (32-57-89) in 96 appearances. Berggren has also notched 33 points (17-16-33) in 76 NHL games with Detroit.

Czarnik competed in seven games with the Red Wings from Dec. 11-29 and logged four penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating. Czarnik has suited up for 18 games with Detroit this season, showing one assist, six penalty minutes and a minus-three rating. The Detroit native has excelled with the Griffins, as he has recorded seven points (3-4-7) in nine outings and registered a five-game point streak (3-3-6) from Oct. 13-Nov. 29. A season ago, the 31-year-old posted 37 points (14-23-37) in 43 appearances for Grand Rapids, on top of producing five points (3-2-5) in 29 contests with the Red Wings. The ninth-year veteran has amassed 51 points (18-33-51) in 189 NHL games and 269 points (98-171-269) in 279 AHL outings. Prior to turning pro, Czarnik spent four seasons at Miami University of Ohio from 2011-15 and logged 169 points (46-123-169) in 159 career appearances.

Bliss made his AHL season debut with the Griffins on Dec. 10 at the Toronto Marlies, showing an even plus-minus rating. The third-year pro has amassed 28 points (11-17-28) in 26 appearances this season with the Walleye, adding six penalty minutes and a plus-three rating. In 2022-23, the 25-year-old showed 40 points (16-24-40) in 38 ECHL games and four points (1-3-4) in 30 contests with the Griffins. Bliss made his pro debut with Grand Rapids on April 1, 2022 against the Texas Stars and later scored his first AHL goal on Dec. 3, 2022 against the Stars. The Appleton, Wis., native competed in four campaigns with Michigan Tech University from 2018-22, totaling 107 points (42-65--107) in 138 games.

Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2023-24 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.