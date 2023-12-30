Game #29: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Diego Gulls

Game #29: Tucson Roadrunners (18-8-1-1) vs. San Diego Gulls (9-14-5-0)

Time: Saturday, December 30, 7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: #51 Bobby Jo Love, #71 Brody Sutter

Linespersons: #57 Justin Johnson, #32 Robert Fay

The Tucson Roadrunners close out 2023 with a single-game matchup against the San Diego Gulls after defeating the Coachella Valley Firebirds 3-1 on Friday to make it four-straight wins. Tucson, who is 18-8-1-1 at 38 points, has a chance to make it a season high five-straight wins and get a four-point jump on the Abbotsford Canucks, who are 17-9-2-0 and at 36 points in the Pacific Division standings in third place. The Roadrunners defeated the San Diego Gulls 4-3 before the holiday break on Saturday, December 23, and look to make it three wins in a row to open the season series against their Southern California rival.

Three things:

On Friday night, forward Dylan Guenther continued his recent tear; and is now riding a three-game scoring streak where he has three goals and three assists for six points. His ninth goal of the season on Friday came at 3:58 in the first period; marking his fourth time this season that he has scored Tucson's first goal of the game and that leads the team.

With the outburst of three goals in 46 seconds in the first period on Friday, Tucson has now scored consecutive goals in under two minutes and thirty seconds seven times in the month of December. The three goals also marked the eighth period in December that Tucson has scored three or more goals in.

Players who have returned to the Roadrunners lineup from call-ups or injury as of late. Forward Justin Kirkland has led the way with four points (4 assists) in his last three games, Milos Keleman has three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in four games, Ben McCartney has three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in his last five and Ryan McGregor has four points (1 goal, 3 assists) in his last six.

What did they say?

"I just think they're a focused group; when one guy zeroes in it seems like everyone does it, it's a really strong character group."

Tucson Head Coach Steve Potvin on the quick outbursts of goals in December.

Number to Know:

11 Points - The team high in scoring in December this season that is a tight race to the finish with tonight being the last game of the month. Aku Raty (6 goals, 5 assists) and John Leonard (4 goals, 7 assists) each lead the way with 11 points. Dylan Guenther (3 goals, 7 assists) has 10 while Josh Doan (5 goals, 4 assists) has nine and Victor Soderstrom (4 goals, 4 assists) has eight.

Latest Transactions:

None

WE'LL DO IT LIVE:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from the TCC. The game will also be televised on AHLtv.

