Blackhawks Recall Katchouk, IceHogs Recall Weeks from Indy
December 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Boris Katchouk from the Rockford IceHogs. In addition, the IceHogs recalled goaltender Mitchell Weeks from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.
Katchouk, 25, has appeared in 17 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, posting four points (2G, 2A). He has also recorded five points (3G, 2A) in six games with Rockford this season.
Weeks, 22, has earned a 5-5-4-0 record, 3.14 goals-against average, and an .888 save percentage with the Fuel this season.
The IceHogs play the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena with puck drop at 6 p.m.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
