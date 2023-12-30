Morning Skate Report: December 30, 2023

HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Ontario Reign for the first half of a home-and-home series to close out the year. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT, and the game will air on Vegas 34.

NEW ARMOR

The Henderson Silver Knights will don their 'House Henderson' third jerseys for the first time this season in their final home game of 2023.

"It's a building that we love to play in and an exciting night with our third jersey being unveiled," said Head Coach Ryan Craig after Saturday's morning skate. "I think [the jerseys] bring out a lot of fans, and it's exciting for us. We're proud to wear them."

"I think so, for sure," agreed forward Adam Cracknell. "I think it brings a little more spice to the dressing room. The jerseys are really nice, they did a great job with them...I think it's going to be great, brings a little more swag to our team here."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Rookie defenseman Brandt Clarke leads the Ontario Reign with 29 points (6G, 23A) in 28 games. Clarke, an eighth-overall draft pick of the LA Kings in 2021, also stands seventh in the AHL in points scored. He leads the league in points by a defenseman and ranks second in points for a first-year player. In the previous three matchups against the Silver Knights this season, Clarke has tallied 5 points (1G, 4A).

Forward Samuel Fagemo has scored 13 goals in 17 games for the Ontario Reign, first on the team. He additionally scored one goal in four games with the Kings this season, the third NHL goal of his career. In two prior games this season against Henderson, he has scored 3 points (1G, 2A).

The Reign are 2-0-1 against the Silver Knights this season. In their most recent meeting on December 13, forward Jakub Brabenec secured a Silver Knights victory with a two-goal performance, including the OT winner.

FURTHER NOTES

The Henderson Silver Knights' new alternate jerseys are available for sale at The Livery at America First Center and The Arsenal at City National Arena!

