P-Bruins Power Past Thunderbirds for Third Straight Victory

Springfield, MA - A four-goal second period helped power the Providence Bruins past the Springfield Thunderbirds 8-2 for their third straight victory on Saturday night at the MassMutual Center. Jesper Boqvist and Anthony Richard posted a goal and two assists a piece, while Fabian Lysell notched two assists. Defenseman Ethan Ritchie tallied his first career AHL goal.

How It Happened

3:44 into the game, Richard intercepted a pass in the offensive zone, spun back towards the net, and fired a snap shot from the right circle that whistled inside the far post, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead.

Exactly one minute after the first tally, Boqvist dropped the puck behind him for Ritchie cutting down the slot, who snapped a shot past the glove of the goaltender, extending the Providence lead to 2-0. Lysell received a secondary assist.

Justin Brazeau collected a bouncing puck just inside the left circle with his back facing the net, spun around, and flung a wrist shot into the upper-left corner of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 13:39 remaining in the second period. Boqvist was credited with an assist.

18 seconds after the Providence tally, Jakub Vrana caught a feed in the slot and wristed a shot into the upper-right corner of the net, cutting the Providence lead to 3-1.

While on a four-minute power play, Boqvist caught a pass from Lysell in the right circle and snuck a wrist shot under the glove of the goaltender, extending the P-Bruins' lead to 4-1 with 11:20 to play in the second frame. Reilly Walsh received an assist as well.

John Farinacci collected a rebound in the slot and backhanded it under the pads of the goaltender, giving Providence a 5-1 lead with 8:29 left in the second period. Jayson Megna and Ian Mitchell were credited with the assists.

On the power play, Trevor Kuntar flicked a second chance shot from the right post over the near shoulder of the goaltender, extending the P-Bruins' lead to 6-1 with 4:49 remaining in the second period. Patrick Brown and Richard received the assists.

Joseph Duszak's shot from the point was deflected above the crease by Will Bitten and into the back of the net for a power play goal, cutting the Providence lead to 6-2 with 32 seconds left in the second frame.

Brown won the race to a loose puck up the left wing, carried it into the left circle, and snapped a shot under the glove of the goaltender, extending the P-Bruins' lead to 7-2 with 12:43 remaining in the third period.

Megna scored a short-handed goal with 2:00 remaining. Richard received the assist.

Stats

Eight different Providence Bruins scored goals.

Providence's eight goals is a new season high (surpassed seven goal total on Nov. 3 at CLE).

Boqvist and Lysell have posted back-to-back multi-point games.

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 16 of the 18 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 34 shots.

The Providence power play went 3-for-6, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to Springfield to take on the Thunderbirds on Saturday, January 6 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.

