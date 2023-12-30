San Diego Gulls Sign Michal Stinil to Professional Tryout

December 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Michal Stinil to a professional tryout (PTO).

Stinil, 24 (3/21/99), earned 11-15& points and 35 penalty minutes (PIM) in 26 games with the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL. He tallied 55-80=135 points and 207 PIM in 145 career ECHL games for Wichita since 2021-22. In 2022-23, Stinil ranked eighth among ECHL skaters in scoring, recording 31-48=79 points in 65 games for the Thunder.

The 5-11, 194-pound forward appeared in 18 career NCAA games with American International college from 2020-22, recording 2-5=7 points with 37 PIM. He helped AIC win the Atlantic Hockey Association championship in 2020-21.

A Decin, Czechia native, Stinil also spent two seasons with the Lone Star Brahmas of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) from 2018-20, posting 34-30=64 points, 213 PIM and a +20 rating in 74 career games.

