Checkers Wallop Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 6-2
December 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers bounced back in a big way Saturday night, walloping Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by a score of 6-2.
After a tightly contested start to the contest, Charlotte's power-play was redeemed late in the frame as Zac Dalpe took a Rasmus Asplund feed and blasted it into the back of the net to give his team the advantage heading into the first intermission.
The middle frame is where the visitors really came alive. Brendan Perlini gathered a drop pass and sniped a shot in midway through the period to double Charlotte's lead, then Matt Kiersted threaded a puck through traffic less than a minute later to extend that lead even further. The Checkers had one more in them before the buzzer, as Patrick Giles buried a Casey Fitzgerald dump off the end boards in the final minute of the period to amass a 4-0 advantage through 40 minutes of play.
Giles wasn't ready to sit back, though, as he knocked in a feed from Skyler Brind'Amour on a shorthanded odd-man rush just 23 seconds into the final frame to keep Charlotte pushing. The Penguins would finally break through in the third on a couple of tallies, but the Ludovic Waeber and the Checkers wouldn't break. Dalpe's second power-play marker late in the contest would ultimately put the game on ice for the visitors, and Charlotte would claim a decisive victory on the road.
NOTES
The Checkers are now 1-1-0-0 during this three-in-three weekend that wraps up tomorrow in Lehigh Valley ... This was the third time the Checkers have scored six goals in a game this season ... The Checkers snapped a run of four straight games allowing a power-play goal ... Ludovic Waeber has made at least 24 saves in each of his last three appearances ... This was the first multi-goal and multi-point game of Giles' career ... Giles has four goals in his last four games. He scored three across his 72-game rookie year ... Tonight was the second multi-point outing that Uvis Balinskis has had in his six games with the Checkers ... Kiersted's goal was his first since Oct. 27 ... Casey Fitzgerald has four assists in his last four games ... Wilmer Skoog has assists in two of his last three games since being recalled from the ECHL ... Perlini has goals in each of his last two games ... This was Dalpe's first multi-goal game of the season ... Ryan McAllister, Alexander True, Jake Wise, Cam Morrison, Will Reilly, Dennis Cesana, Santtu Kinnunen and Mack Guzda were the scratches for Charlotte
