Monsters Push Win Streak to Seven with 4-3 Overtime Win in Chicago
December 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CHICAGO - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves 4-3 on Saturday night in overtime at Allstate Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 21-7-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Mikael Pyyhtia grabbed the lone goal of the opening frame at 11:26 off a feed from Billy Sweezey sending the Monsters into the first intermission leading 1-0. Sweezey notched a tally at 5:19 in the second period assisted by Cameron Butler, but Chicago answered with two goals from Cory Conacher at 6:51 and Rocco Grimaldi at 10:45 bringing the score to 2-2 after 40 minutes. Owen Sillinger recorded a tally at 5:42 in the final frame with helpers from Alex Whelan but Wolves' Chris Terry converted on the power play at 8:22 forcing a tie and sending the game into overtime. Sillinger notched his second of the night, a power-play goal, in the extra frame at 4:59 off feeds from Pyyhtia and Marcus Bjork securing a 4-3 victory for the Monsters.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 30 saves for the win while Chicago's Adam Scheel stopped 43 shots in defeat.
The Monsters travel to face the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday, December 31, at 6:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 1 1 - 4 CHI 0 2 1 0 - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 47 1/4 2/3 11 min / 4 inf CHI 33 1/3 3/4 13 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 24 3 15-3-0 CHI Scheel L 43 4 7-6-2 Cleveland Record: 21-7-1-0, 1st North Division Chicago Record: 8-15-3-2, 7th Central Division
